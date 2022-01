The city of Changwon has designated children’s parks a no drinking zone in accordance with the “Changwon City Ordinance on Creation of a Healthy Drinking Culture” which was amended last August.

Numerous complaints have been filed from residents living near the parks, forcing the city government to take action.

28 locations around the city will be affected.

The crackdown will be enforced from July 1st after which a 30,000 won fine will be issued to offenders.