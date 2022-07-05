Image: Changwon City
Changwon Water Playgrounds to Open from the 8th

Changwon City will open and operate the park water play areas, a popular facility for children in summer, from the 8th.

The water playgrounds are a popular facility with children and parents in the summer, but it has not been open for the past two years due to the spread of COVID-19. Prior to COVID-19, there were four water parks in Changwon City until 2019, but three more have been built so far.

There are seven water parks in the park: Gamgye No. 3 Park in Uichang-gu, Enterprise Love Park in Seongsan-gu, Daewon Neighborhood Park, Hyeondong Park in Masanhappo-gu, 3.15 Haeyangnuri Park, Samgye Park in Masanhoewon-gu, and Ancheong Park in Jinhae-gu.

The operating period of the water park is 45 days from the 8th to the 21st of August, and it is operated from 11 am to 4:40 pm. However, it is closed every Monday for facility inspection and cleaning.

Although the quarantine guidelines have been relaxed, the city recommends wearing a mask while playing in the water due to the high density of users in the water park, while observing social distancing guidelines and disinfecting playground equipment, showers and toilets at least once a month.

