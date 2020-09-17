Charity Cornhole Tourney for Namgwang Orphanage and American Voter Registration

This Saturday, HQ Bar in Gwangalli is throwing a special Charity Cornhole Tournament at and will have representatives from Democrats Abroad at the bar to help Americans (of all political stripes) get registered to vote in the upcoming election.

Here are some details:

CHARITY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Starting Time: 8:00

Two Players Per Team (Co-Ed Not Necessary) / 16 Teams Max

Cost: 5000 Won Per Player – All of that money goes to the Namgwang Orphanage, which is currently having some COVID-related funding issues



Bar-Credit Prizes based on the number of teams:

8 Teams – 50,000 1st Place / 25,000 2nd Place

12 Teams – 75,000 1st Place / 35,000 2nd Place

16 Teams – 100,000 1st Place / 50,000 2nd Place

AMERICAN VOTER REGISTRATION

Representatives from Democrats Abroad will be at the bar ready to help Americans get registered from 7:00 until late. They will also be at Galmegi PNU the following Wednesday if you can’t make it on Saturday.

LIVE EPL MATCHES

They’ll also have the following Premier League matches on as the night progresses:

Everton vs. West Brom @ 8:30

Leeds United vs. Fulham @ 11:00

Man United vs. Crystal Palace @ 1:30