Charles H in Seoul Grabs #42 on World’s Best Bars List

Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #42 on the World’s Best Bars list for 2021.

Last year, it was ranked as #49

According to the World’s Best 50 Bars website, it describes the bar as:

Taking a cue from the Victorian Era, Charles H weaves together the dark, subterranean feel of New York Prohibition-era speakeasies with a sense of luxury and glamour via etched brass tabletops and an expansive 7m tapestry modeled after braided hairstyles from Korea’s Imperial family.

The current menu draws on Baker Jr’s experiences all over the globe, though pays special attention to drinks from Rome, Miami, and London, with five libations each from these cocktail cultural capitals.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is part of the 50 Best family, which includes The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, continuing to change the geography of gastronomy over the past 18 years.

Earlier this year, Charles H maintained its status as The Best Bar in Korea and #13 in Asia.

The 2021 edition of the annual ranking features bars from 17 countries and sees London’s Connaught Bar take the No.1 spot, picking up The World’s Best Bar and The Best Bar in Europe titles.