Charles H at the Four Seasons in Seoul. Image: Four Seasons
Charles H in Seoul Grabs #49 on World’s Best Bars List

Haps Staff

Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #49 on the World’s Best Bars List for 2020.

Last year, it was ranked as #83.

According to the World’s Best 50 Bars website, it describes the bar as:

Hidden within the Four Seasons, Seoul, Charles H pays homage to the travels of author and epicurean Charles Henry Baker Jr., who ate and drank his way around the world. Oozing charm, the debonair Keith Motsi is at the helm of this glitzy space with a speakeasy vibe and decorative nods to royal Korean palace trinkets and tapestry.

The bar’s menu is categorized by cities visited by Baker, whose travels focused on meeting bartenders and recording their stories. The latest section on the menu is Rome, featuring drinks such as the Paparazzo Cocktail, with spumante, Italian bitter blend, herbs cordial, clarified tomato and basil bocconicini – a small ball of mozzarella balanced perfectly on a floating basil leaf garnish.

The bar also showcases local Korean ingredients, such as the Miami section’s Korea Colada that uses a base of makgeolli – Korean rice wine – blended with genever, Korean bean cream and coconut.

The World’s 50 Best Bars is part of the 50 Best family, which includes The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, continuing to change the geography of gastronomy over the past 17 years.

Earlier this year, Charles H maintained its status as The Best Bar in Korea at #29 in Asia, though fell from its #14 rank in 2019.

Haps Staff
