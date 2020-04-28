Events

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Haps Staff

It’s time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.

Starting at 10:00 and running until roughly 2:00 in the morning, they’ll be opening the mic for anyone who wants to show off their vocal cords. You pick the song and they’ve probably got it — classic rock, heavy metal, R&B, country, jazz standards, industrial post-thrash, horror-core… The world is your oyster!

Shot specials for the evening:

Tequila – 3,000 won
Buttery Nipple – 3,000 won
Girl Scout Cookie – 3,000 won
Blue Moon – 5,000 won

