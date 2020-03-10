Check For the “Clean Zone Certification” to Know of Disinfected Facilities

The City of Busan has launched a campaign to disinfect and fumigate facilities, including multi-use facilities, that have been visited by confirmed COVID-19 patients to eliminate risk of viral infection.

To provide the public with information about the thoroughly disinfected facilities, the City of Busan has introduced the CLEAN ZONE certification campaign in an effort to reinvigorate the withering economy and resolve the lingering anxiety surrounding the issue.

Local health community centers will issue CLEAN ZONE (disinfected-guaranteed facilities) certifications to those facilities which have been thoroughly disinfected. The city is attaching CLEAN ZONE stickers on such facilities or installing banners on nearby streets, if the owners of the disinfected facilities wish to do so.

The fumigated facilities certified as CLEAN ZONE will be announced on the city’s website in Korean as well.

If you see the sticker or banner (below), the facility has been thoroughly disinfected and certified by the Busan Metropolitan City for people to use worry-free.