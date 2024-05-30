Image: Lufthansa
Check-in at Seoul Station City-Airport Terminal with Lufthansa

Lufthansa German Airlines’ first service from Frankfurt to Seoul began October 31st, 1984 with a stop in Anchorage, Alaska. This inaugural flight – aboard a B747 – made Seoul the 128th city in Lufthansa’s global network. Seven years later, Lufthansa began flying directly from Germany to South Korea further enhancing connectivity between these two countries.

With humble beginnings that included a stopover in Alaska, the acceleration of Lufthansa’s presence in the Korean peninsula continues today. For the first time outside of Europe, a partnership with Korean rail provider KTX offers an intermodal (Rail & Air) sustainable transport solution for passengers in Korea.

With this partnership, Lufthansa passengers are now able to travel to and from Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) to 8 KTX destinations nationwide including Busan, Dongdaegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, Pohang, Yeosu, Mokpo and Jinju on one ticket.  

Passengers utilizing our Rail & Air solution with KTX, as well as all passengers taking the AREX Airport Railroad Express from Seoul Station to Incheon International Airport, can now enjoy a seamless travel experience with Lufthansa.

They have the convenience of obtaining their boarding passes, checking their bags at Seoul Station City-Airport Terminal, and completing immigration procedures before reaching the airport.

According to Lufthansa Group Country Manager Korea, Leandro Tonidandel: “At Lufthansa Group, we are transforming the travel journey with every step. Our pioneering check-in facility at Seoul’s main train station redefines convenience while championing sustainability, offering travelers a seamless and eco-friendly journey.”

Lufthansa is the only foreign airline offering such services to passengers in Korea as a truly unique service which launched yesterday. 

Having recently announced 17 weekly frequencies between Europe and Korea, as well as the first direct connection between Seoul and Zurich, this new check-in facility at Seoul Station City-Airport Terminal represents Lufthansa Group’s commitment to Korea.

