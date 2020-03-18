Image: YouTube/Cartoon Network
Check Out Cartoon Network’s Animated PSA For Good Hygiene Practices for Kids

Cartoon Network has launched an animated public service campaign aimed at kids focusing on good hygiene practices, in support of global efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The 45-second rap video will run on Cartoon Network and Boomerang, initially across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as being shown on Cartoon Network’s social channels and YouTube.

The film features The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Teen Titans Go!, Adventure Time and Ben 10, relaying in rap messages that including covering your mouth when you sneeze, avoiding touching your face and washing your hands properly.

Check it out below:

Travel

