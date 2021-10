Korea’s Post-Korean War Reconstruction and Economic Development Exhibit is taking place at the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall through November 28.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the exhibition requires an online reservation.

Online reservations are available here.

Event Information

Period: Through November 28, 2021

Venue: Provisional Capital Memorial Hall

Opening Hours: 9am – 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

Free admission

