Check Out New VR Content From The Visit Jeju Portal

For those still wary of traveling, you can check out the latest on Jeju Island on their new VR content page.

According to Korea Bizwire, the newly-opened Jeju VR page consists of a total of 24 experiences including Gwakji Beach and the Jeju Dongbaek Arboretum.

The JTO said that the VR content would contribute to stimulating the travel desire of tourists who cannot afford to travel to Jeju due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can check out the Jeju Tourism Organization’s content page’ at the official Jeju tourism portal ‘Visit Jeju.’