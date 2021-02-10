Image: Korea Ssirreum Association
SportsSports News

Check Out Some Great Ssirreum Wrestling This Lunar New Year’s

Haps Staff

This year’s first Ssirreumpan will take place at Hapcheon Gymnasium in Gyeongnam.

Ssireum, or Korean wrestling, is a folk wrestling style and a traditional national sport of Korea that began in the fourth century and is a popular sport to watch during the Lunar New Year holidays.

A total of 238 men and women broken into weight classes will participate in the event which takes place from February 10-15.

Though the competition will be held with spectators due to COVID-19, you can check out the action on KBS-1 TV from February 11-14, and on KBS N Sports on the 15th.

You can also catch the action on YouTube.

blank
Haps Staff
Check Out Some Great Ssirreum Wrestling This Lunar New Year's

Travel

