Check Out Some Great Ssirreum Wrestling This Lunar New Year’s

This year’s first Ssirreumpan will take place at Hapcheon Gymnasium in Gyeongnam.

Ssireum, or Korean wrestling, is a folk wrestling style and a traditional national sport of Korea that began in the fourth century and is a popular sport to watch during the Lunar New Year holidays.

A total of 238 men and women broken into weight classes will participate in the event which takes place from February 10-15.

Though the competition will be held with spectators due to COVID-19, you can check out the action on KBS-1 TV from February 11-14, and on KBS N Sports on the 15th.

You can also catch the action on YouTube.