Check Out the 1st Oncheoncheon Light Festival This Holiday Season

By Haps Staff

Experience the inaugural Oncheoncheon Light Festival in Dongrae-gu to bring some joy this holiday season.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting glow of the Milky Way of Light, Hanging Lighting, and Media Facade, as well as the ambiance of artificial snow, creating a white Christmas atmosphere.

1,000 wish-laden lanterns floating in the hot spring stream, transforming the space into a civic leisure area infused with winter culture.

Image: Dongnae-gu

The festival runs through January 31st, offering a unique blend of light-themed roads, sculptures, and diverse participation programs, promising a memorable holiday experience.

Busking performances will also be held on Fridays and Saturdays in December as well as Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event Information

Period: Through January 31, 2024

Place: from the lower ground square at Dongnae Station on Metro line 1 (Exit 4) to Oncheoncheon Cafe street

Lighting Hours: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Free admission

Hosted by: Dongnae-gu Office

