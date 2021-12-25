Check Out the 2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos

The city of Busan recently announced the four winning videos from the 2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest.

The contest was held from July 5 to October 4, 2021 under the theme, ‘Advertise Your Supportive “It” Items of Busan.’

A total of 25 YouTube entries were submitted and the city selected four winning videos after preliminary and expert reviews.

The following is a list of the top winning videos:

Grand Prize (1): “Is someone’s second-hand book your own item?!”

A teacher and student team from Hyekwang High School promote used books at Bosu Book Street as “It” items of Busan, featuring a music video with their own song. Used book stores and small businesses at Bosu Book Street have been in a crisis due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and redevelopment in the area.

Second Prize (1): “Busan Forever” by Storm Reid

Featuring four “It” items – Fitness, Fashion, Food and Fun to promote products of small businesses in Busan from the viewpoint of foreigners

Third Prizes (2):

“Open the BOS” by Jeong Ye-rim

B.O.S stands for ‘Busan One Hell of a Spot’

Featuring seas of Busan, Haeundae traditional market, restaurants, and cafes

“Let’s Check Out Items in Nampodong” by Kyung-in Kim

Featuring a video to promote products of small businesses and tourist information at Nampo-dong area

The winning videos aim to stimulate the local economy by promoting products of small businesses in Busan with messages of hope to overcome the difficulties due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks.