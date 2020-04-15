Image: Wikicommons/TenAsia
Check Out the Best BTS Concerts for Free This Weekend on YouTube

Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency for top Korean K-pop stars BTS, has announced that they will stream the best live concerts from the group since 2014 for free on YouTube this weekend.

Eight concerts and fan meetings will be streamed, with four performances shown on Saturday and Sunday beginning at noon, Korea Time.

Performances include:

Saturday

2015 BTS Live

BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode Two The Red Bullet

BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+)

Sunday

BTS 2017 Live Trilogy: Episode Three The Wings Tour in Seoul

Love Yourself Seoul

BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After)

You can catch the shows for free at BTS’ official YouTube channel “BANGTANTV” under the title “BTS Online Concert Weekend”.

