Check Out the Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions

The Busan Museum of Art announced that the museum will run “Art Museum in My Hand” an online exhibition service that brings the best of the museum’s exhibitions online.

The director of the museum, Ki Hye-kyung, announced that the online exhibition service will be provided on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Through this, citizens are expected to be able to enjoy the exhibitions “Usby: Universe, Society, Being》” and the “Korean Contemporary Artist Lighting 3: Kim Chong-hak” without visiting the museum.

The exhibition “Korean Contemporary Artist Lighting 3: Kim Chong-hak”, which was scheduled to open on the 6th but was closed due to the proliferation of COVID-19, has not been available for public viewing.

Among the works of Kim Chong-hak, who showcases the extremes of colorful colors and natural beauty, the museum plans to deliver a message that it wants to overcome COVID-19 by selecting a representative work that represents a hopeful spring.

Some exhibition spaces are provided using Virtual Reality (VR) videos to provide an opportunity to appreciate the works in a realistic way.

In addition, in connection with the Kim Jong Hakjeon exhibition, children are provided with activity sheets, and video clips explaining how to use them. In particular, to inspire motivation and interest, it will hold an ‘online art challenge’ to provide souvenirs such as invitations to art galleries and diaries.

