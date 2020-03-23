Image: YouTube/Busan Museum of Art
Check Out the Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions

The Busan Museum of Art announced that the museum will run “Art Museum in My Hand” an online exhibition service that brings the best of the museum’s exhibitions online.

The director of the museum, Ki Hye-kyung, announced that the online exhibition service will be provided on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Through this, citizens are expected to be able to enjoy the exhibitions “Usby: Universe, Society, Being》” and the “Korean Contemporary Artist Lighting 3: Kim Chong-hak” without visiting the museum.

The exhibition “Korean Contemporary Artist Lighting 3: Kim Chong-hak”, which was scheduled to open on the 6th but was closed due to the proliferation of COVID-19, has not been available for public viewing.

Among the works of Kim Chong-hak, who showcases the extremes of colorful colors and natural beauty, the museum plans to deliver a message that it wants to overcome COVID-19 by selecting a representative work that represents a hopeful spring.

Some exhibition spaces are provided using Virtual Reality (VR) videos to provide an opportunity to appreciate the works in a realistic way.

In addition, in connection with the Kim Jong Hakjeon exhibition, children are provided with activity sheets, and video clips explaining how to use them. In particular, to inspire motivation and interest, it will hold an ‘online art challenge’ to provide souvenirs such as invitations to art galleries and diaries.

To check out the online exhibition service, you can click here:

Eat Like a Loval: Aroi’s Bbing Bbing at Millak Waterfront Park

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This Thai restaurant offers great selections of Southeast Asian alcohol including Sangsom, and Singha, Chang and Saigon beer in a lovely open space in addition to simple Thai delicacies.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

