Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.

Up to 5 people including the companion can apply, and please provide the companion information (name) together when applying.

Admission is only possible within the requested time slot, and exit time is not controlled, but re-entry after exit is not allowed.

If you apply between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM, admission will close at 5:30 PM, and closing will be at 6:00 PM.

Event Information

Period: Through March 21, 2021

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

Online reservations (Korean)