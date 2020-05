The Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra will host a concert Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center.

The concert schedule may be subject to change under certain circumstances without notice.

Paid parking is available at the venue for 2,000 won.

Event Information

Date & Time: May 23, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website: www.dureraum.org