Check Out the Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War”

The Embassy of France in Korea, in collaboration with the GoEun Museum of Photography and Alliance Française in Busan, is presenting “The Legend of the French UN Battalion during the Korean War (1950-1953)” exhibition until November 23, 2021.

This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars.

The photographs retrace the daily life of these men during the conflict, including portraits of some emblematic characters of the French Battalion.

Event Information

Location: Art Space Alliance Française / GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae

Days: Tuesday to Sunday

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until: October 23 to November 23, 2021

Free admission