Donga Exhibition Company is holding five exhibitions this weekend at BEXCO.

From the 12th to the 14th, the 4th Busan Architecture Expo, 2020 Busan Furniture Expo, 4th Busan Leisure Sports Industry Fair, 2020 Busan Gift Fair, and 2020 Busan Sign Expo – Special Edition will be held.

Expo hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and masks must be worn inside.