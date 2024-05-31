Image: Busan International Dance Festival
Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

By Haps Staff

June begins today with some fun events to mark on your calendar.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to this month.

Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Summer Operations Opening

Date: June 1

Centum City Beer Festival

Date: Through June 9

Busan Port Festival

Date: June 1-2

Classic Park Concert

Date: June 1-2

Busan Comic World

Date: June 1-2

Busan Furniture Expo

Date: June 6-9

Busan Gift Show

Date: June 6-9

Busan International Pole Vault Meeting

Date: June 7-8

Busan International Dance Festival

Date: June 7-9

Kardi Concert

Date: June 8

Busan One Asia Festival

Date: June 8-9

Busan Tea Craft Fair

Date: June 13-16

Busan Brand Festa

Date: June 14-16

SG Wannabe

Date: June 15

World Competition Winner Series III – Hwang Su-mi & An Jong-do Duo Concert

Date: June 19

Busan Slush’d

Date: June 25

Busan International Mobility Festival

Date: June 27-July 7

Korea Camping Car Show

Date: June 27-30

Magic Festival

Date: June 28-30

Rudolf Buchbinder – Beethoven Piano Concertos III&V

Date: June 29

 

Haps Staff
