Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

June begins today with some fun events to mark on your calendar.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to this month.
Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Summer Operations Opening
Date: June 1
Centum City Beer Festival
Date: Through June 9
Busan Port Festival
Date: June 1-2
Classic Park Concert
Date: June 1-2
Busan Comic World
Date: June 1-2
Busan Furniture Expo
Date: June 6-9
Busan Gift Show
Date: June 6-9
Busan International Pole Vault Meeting
Date: June 7-8
Busan International Dance Festival
Date: June 7-9
Kardi Concert
Date: June 8
Busan One Asia Festival
Date: June 8-9
Busan Tea Craft Fair
Date: June 13-16
Busan Brand Festa
Date: June 14-16
SG Wannabe
Date: June 15
World Competition Winner Series III – Hwang Su-mi & An Jong-do Duo Concert
Date: June 19
Busan Slush’d
Date: June 25
Busan International Mobility Festival
Date: June 27-July 7
Korea Camping Car Show
Date: June 27-30
Magic Festival
Date: June 28-30
Rudolf Buchbinder – Beethoven Piano Concertos III&V
Date: June 29