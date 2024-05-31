Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

June begins today with some fun events to mark on your calendar.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to this month.

Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Summer Operations Opening

Date: June 1

Centum City Beer Festival

Date: Through June 9

Busan Port Festival

Date: June 1-2

Classic Park Concert

Date: June 1-2

Busan Comic World

Date: June 1-2

Busan Furniture Expo

Date: June 6-9

Busan Gift Show

Date: June 6-9

Busan International Pole Vault Meeting

Date: June 7-8

Busan International Dance Festival

Date: June 7-9

Kardi Concert

Date: June 8

Busan One Asia Festival

Date: June 8-9

Busan Tea Craft Fair

Date: June 13-16

Busan Brand Festa

Date: June 14-16

SG Wannabe

Date: June 15

World Competition Winner Series III – Hwang Su-mi & An Jong-do Duo Concert

Date: June 19

Busan Slush’d

Date: June 25

Busan International Mobility Festival

Date: June 27-July 7

Korea Camping Car Show

Date: June 27-30

Magic Festival

Date: June 28-30

Rudolf Buchbinder – Beethoven Piano Concertos III&V

Date: June 29