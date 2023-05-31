Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

June begins today with some fun events to mark on your calendar.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to this month.
Haps-Gorilla Business Network Night
Date: June 1
Busan International Dance Festival
Date: June 2-4
Busan International Performing Arts Festival
Date: June 2-4
Cheolma Hanwoo Bulgogi Festival
Date: June 2-6
2023 ASEAN Culture Market
Date: June 3-4
Comic World
Date: June 3-4
Korea Car Camping Show
Date: June 8-11
Candlelight: Joe Hisaishi’s Best Works
Date: June 9
New Zealand Wine Festival
Date: June 10
Busan Tea Craft Fair
Date: June 15-18
Korea vs. Peru Football Friendly
Date: June 16
Busan International Food Fair
Date: June 21-24
Busan Coffee Show
Date: June 21-24
Busan Design Week
Date: June 22-25
Busan Companion Animal Expo
Date: June 30-July 2