Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

June begins today with some fun events to mark on your calendar.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to this month.

Haps-Gorilla Business Network Night

Date: June 1

Busan International Dance Festival

Date: June 2-4

Busan International Performing Arts Festival

Date: June 2-4

Cheolma Hanwoo Bulgogi Festival

Date: June 2-6

2023 ASEAN Culture Market

Date: June 3-4

Comic World

Date: June 3-4

Korea Car Camping Show

Date: June 8-11

Candlelight: Joe Hisaishi’s Best Works

Date: June 9

New Zealand Wine Festival

Date: June 10

Busan Tea Craft Fair

Date: June 15-18

Korea vs. Peru Football Friendly

Date: June 16

Busan International Food Fair

Date: June 21-24

Busan Coffee Show

Date: June 21-24

Busan Design Week

Date: June 22-25

Busan Companion Animal Expo

Date: June 30-July 2