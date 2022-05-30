Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

June is nearly here and there are some fun events to mark on your calendar.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.
Busan International Dance Festival
Date: June 3-5
Busan Contents Market
Date: June 8-24
Haps-Gorilla Business Networking Night
Date: June 9
Korea Camping Car Show
Date: June 9-12
Busan Design Week
Date: June 9-12
Busan International Performing Arts Festival
Date: June 10-19
Forestella National Tour Concert
Date: June 18-19
ECCK Busan Sunset Networking Event
Date: June 19
Busan Brand Festa
Date: June 24-26
K-Handmade and Illustration Fair
Date: June 24-26
Home Table Deco Fair
Date: June 30 – July 3