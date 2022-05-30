Image: Busan International Dance Festival
Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

Haps Staff

June is nearly here and there are some fun events to mark on your calendar.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.

Busan International Dance Festival

Date: June 3-5

Busan Contents Market

Date: June 8-24

Haps-Gorilla Business Networking Night

Date: June 9

Korea Camping Car Show

Date: June 9-12

Busan Design Week

Date: June 9-12

Busan International Performing Arts Festival

Date: June 10-19

Forestella National Tour Concert

Date: June 18-19

ECCK Busan Sunset Networking Event

Date: June 19

Busan Brand Festa

Date: June 24-26

K-Handmade and Illustration Fair

Date: June 24-26

Home Table Deco Fair

Date: June 30 – July 3

