Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This May

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.

May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.

May Events

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Date: Ongoing through May 8

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center

Children’s Day Celebration 

Date: May 5

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022

Date: 5-8

Location: Yongho Byeolbit(Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918

Snoopy, Beyond the Space

Date: May 5-September 11

Location: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

World Competition Winner Series II- Dmitry Masleev Piano Recital

Date: May 6

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), German Honorary Consul in Busan and German Embassy to South Korea

Date: May 11

Location: Shilla Stay Seo Busan

Art Busan 2022

Date: May 13-15

Location: BEXCO

The Letters of Bulgaria — Alphabet of Europe

Date: May 16-30

Location: Busan Metropolitan Library

2022 Haeundae Sand Festival

Date: May 20 – May 23

Location: Haeundae Beach

Disney in Concert

Date: May 21

Location: Busan Citizens’ Hall

