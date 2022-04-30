Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This May

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.
May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.
May Events
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
Date: Ongoing through May 8
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center
Children’s Day Celebration
Date: May 5
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center
Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022
Date: 5-8
Location: Yongho Byeolbit(Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918
Snoopy, Beyond the Space
Date: May 5-September 11
Location: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan
World Competition Winner Series II- Dmitry Masleev Piano Recital
Date: May 6
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), German Honorary Consul in Busan and German Embassy to South Korea
Date: May 11
Location: Shilla Stay Seo Busan
Art Busan 2022
Date: May 13-15
Location: BEXCO
The Letters of Bulgaria — Alphabet of Europe
Date: May 16-30
Location: Busan Metropolitan Library
2022 Haeundae Sand Festival
Date: May 20 – May 23
Location: Haeundae Beach
Disney in Concert
Date: May 21
Location: Busan Citizens’ Hall