EntertainmentMovies & TV

Check Out Three Malaysian Films This Weekend at the ASEAN Culture House

Haps Staff

To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul.

The films encompass different genres such as family, crime and animation. Come and enjoy a Malaysian evening at the ASEAN Culture House!

Event Information

Period: November 7-8, 2020

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

Website: https://www.ach.or.kr/user/program/detail?pno=2003

Screening Schedule

Saturday

11:00 Adiwiraku

13:30 Ejen Ali The Movie

15:30 Fly By Night

Sunday

11:00 Ejen Ali The Movie

13:30 Fly By Night

15:30 Adiwiraku

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

9th Swedish Film Festival To Run From November 5-11

Haps Staff -
The 9th edition of the Swedish Fim Festival will take place from November 5th to the 11th at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

14th Asian Film Awards Winners Announced

Haps Staff -
The Asian Film Awards Academy announced the winners of the 14th Asian Film Awards yesterday.
Read more
Movies & TV

9th India Film Festival Held at the BCC This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 9th India Film Festival takes place from October 31 - November 1 at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Screening Eight Barrier-Free Films

BeFM News -
The Busan International Film Festival is screening eight barrier-free films for the visually and hearing impaired.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

Busan International Film Festival GV Made Together with Film and Audiences

Haps Staff -
Day 1 of the 25th Busan International Film Festival was full of diverse meetings with audiences.
Read more
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Gets Underway Without The Glitz and Glamor of Opening Night

Jeff Liebsch -
The Busan International Film Festival kicked off its 25th year with a shortened program and without the pomp and circumstance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

The Latest

Check Out Three Malaysian Films This Weekend at the ASEAN Culture House

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul.
Read more

Korean War Veterans from ASEAN

Events Haps Staff -
2020 Busan UN Week, Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War.
Read more

Gyeongnam Governor Pursuing Establishing a “Southeastern Megacity”

Busan News BeFM News -
Gyeongnam Governor Kim Gyeong-soo, who is pursuing the establishment of a 'Southeastern Megacity' with Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam strongly suggested yesterday at the budget policy council that there needs to be administrative integration amongst the three regions.
Read more

Seaman’s Club Cancels Annual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The annual Thanksgiving buffet at the United Seaman’s Club on Pier 8 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gwangju’s Sajik Park & Observatory

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gwangju’s Sajik Park was created on the original site of an altar to deities of the state.
Read more

2020 부산 동물사랑 온택트 문화축제 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 북구와 함께 구포가축시장 폐업 1주년을 맞아 11월 14~15일 2020 부산 동물사랑 온택트 문화축제를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
62 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

Seaman’s Club Cancels Annual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The annual Thanksgiving buffet at the United Seaman’s Club on Pier 8 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns November 29 — Sign Up Now to Join

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 