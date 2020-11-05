Check Out Three Malaysian Films This Weekend at the ASEAN Culture House

To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul.

The films encompass different genres such as family, crime and animation. Come and enjoy a Malaysian evening at the ASEAN Culture House!

Event Information

Period: November 7-8, 2020

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

Website: https://www.ach.or.kr/user/program/detail?pno=2003

Screening Schedule

Saturday

11:00 Adiwiraku

13:30 Ejen Ali The Movie

15:30 Fly By Night

Sunday

11:00 Ejen Ali The Movie

13:30 Fly By Night

15:30 Adiwiraku