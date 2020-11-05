Check Out Three Malaysian Films This Weekend at the ASEAN Culture House

To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul.
The films encompass different genres such as family, crime and animation. Come and enjoy a Malaysian evening at the ASEAN Culture House!
Event Information
Period: November 7-8, 2020
Venue: ASEAN Culture House
Website: https://www.ach.or.kr/user/program/detail?pno=2003
Screening Schedule
Saturday
11:00 Adiwiraku
13:30 Ejen Ali The Movie
15:30 Fly By Night
Sunday
11:00 Ejen Ali The Movie
13:30 Fly By Night
15:30 Adiwiraku