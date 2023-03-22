Cheongdeok-myeon Installs Night Landscape Lighting on its Juniper Tree

Cheongdeok-myeon, Hapcheon-gun announced on the 21st that it is attracting many people’s attention by installing night view lighting on the juniper tree located in the center of the entrance of the myeon office.

This juniper tree, a symbol of Cheongdeok-myeon, has a height of about 15m, and its trunk splits into several branches at about 1.5m from the base.

Accordingly, Cheongdeok-myeon installed lighting lamps in which various colors of light illuminate the trees upward to highlight the majestic appearance of juniper trees even at night and to provide unique sights to local residents, receiving great response from the surroundings.