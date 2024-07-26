Image: Haeundae-gu
Cheongsapo Daritdol and Haewol Observatories Set to Re-Open Today

By Haps Staff

The newly expanded Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory and the newly built Haewol Observatory on Dalmaji-gil will open to the public today.

A completion ceremony was scheduled at 3:30 p.m. on July 26th at the Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory. The ceremony was followed by a walking event titled “Take Your First Step to the Observatory with Residents,” where participants walked from Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory to Haewol Observatory.

The construction project, part of the ‘Haeundae-Songjeong Beach Coastal Maintenance Project,’ began in 2021 with a budget of 20.7 billion won.

The Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory has been expanded from a 73-meter straight structure to a 192-meter U-shape to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

Situated on the Green Railway, a popular walking trail on the former Donghae Nambu Line, the observatory offers stunning views of Haeundae Sea, Cheongsapo Village, and the sunrise.

Since its opening in September 2017, it has attracted over 3 million visitors.

The newly constructed Haewol Observatory, located on Dalmaji Road, is connected to the Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory.

“Haewol” means “the sun and moon meet to enjoy the scenery.” This observatory features a 137-meter-long, 3-meter-wide U-shaped skywalk and a circular plaza with ocean views. The plaza is equipped with LED glass, enhancing the night-time viewing experience.

Originally slated for completion in September of last year, the project faced delays due to rising raw material prices and weather conditions.

