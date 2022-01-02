Image: Haeundae-gu
Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk Expansion Completion Delayed Until 2023

The expansion of Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk, which was supposed to be completed last month, has been delayed until next year.

Haeundae-gu had postponed the construction because of the rising costs of raw materials due to COVID-19, but finally decided to begin construction after raising the budget to nearly 5 billion won.

Completed in August 2017, it was named due to its resemblance to a row of rocks that stretches from the coast to the lighthouse, looking like stepping stones.

The observatory is 20 meters tall and 72.5 meters long.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 2023 in time for the opening of another observatory 3.2-kilometers away at Dalmaji Pass.

It’s currently only 16% completed.

