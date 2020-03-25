Cherry Blossoms Begin Full Bloom in Busan

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said that cherry blossoms in Namcheon-dong started to be in full bloom from yesterday.

The weather agency said while the time of full bloom is the same as last year, it is also four days earlier than the average of the last five years since observations began in 2015.

Full bloom is considered when more than 80% of the flowers bloom in one of the five cherry blossom trees.

For this year, trees began blooming on the 22nd and reached full bloom in just 3 days.

An official from the weather agency said, “Cherry blossoms are affected by the temperature and time exposed to the sun in March.”

This year, while the sun exposure time was slightly longer than last year, the temperatures were also lower, matching this year’s full bloom time to be the same as last year.”