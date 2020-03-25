TravelLocal Destinations

Cherry Blossoms Begin Full Bloom in Busan

BeFM News

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said that cherry blossoms in Namcheon-dong started to be in full bloom from yesterday.

The weather agency said while the time of full bloom is the same as last year, it is also four days earlier than the average of the last five years since observations began in 2015.

Full bloom is considered when more than 80% of the flowers bloom in one of the five cherry blossom trees.

For this year, trees began blooming on the 22nd and reached full bloom in just 3 days.

An official from the weather agency said, “Cherry blossoms are affected by the temperature and time exposed to the sun in March.”

This year, while the sun exposure time was slightly longer than last year, the temperatures were also lower, matching this year’s full bloom time to be the same as last year.”

Best Places to See the Cherry Blossoms in Busan

blank
Dine & Drink

Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Aroi’s Bbing Bbing at Millak Waterfront Park

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This Thai restaurant offers great selections of Southeast Asian alcohol including Sangsom, and Singha, Chang and Saigon beer in a lovely open space in addition to simple Thai delicacies.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Travel

