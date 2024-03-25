Busan News

Cherry Blossoms Finally Bloom in Busan

By Haps Staff

After enduring a prolonged winter, the long-awaited cherry blossoms have finally burst into bloom across Busan, signaling the arrival of spring.

Blooming six days later than the previous year’s early record, this year’s display is not as swift but still arrives three days earlier than usual.

Cherry blossom enthusiasts are advised to factor in weather conditions for their outing plans.

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration warns of strong winds exceeding 70 km/h (20 m/s) until the afternoon of the 26th, alongside expected rainfall of 10 to 40 mm in the Bu-Ul-Gyeong area.

For those looking to track the floral displays nationwide, the Korea Meteorological Administration’s Weather Nuri provides updates on the flowering and full bloom status of cherry blossom and azalea complexes.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Rises to 27th in Global Financial Centres Index

ISB Invited to Open Prestigious International Baccalaureate Global Conference 2024 in Daegu

First Citizen Sharing Marketplace of the Year to Take Place Today

UN Memorial Park Replaces the Flagpoles For the First Time In 73 Years

Air Busan to Exclusively Operate Gimhae International Airport’s New Expanded Terminal

First General Hospital to be Built in Myeonji New Town

The Latest

Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Lotte Giants Pop-Up Zone Opened at Busan Station

“The Galaxy in the Deep Forest” Exhibition Gets Underway in Gyeongnam

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Jwagwangcheon Trail

Lighting Project Being Added to Namhae Bridge

Busan
overcast clouds
10.1 ° C
10.1 °
10.1 °
86 %
11.5kmh
100 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 