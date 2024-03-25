Cherry Blossoms Finally Bloom in Busan

After enduring a prolonged winter, the long-awaited cherry blossoms have finally burst into bloom across Busan, signaling the arrival of spring.

Blooming six days later than the previous year’s early record, this year’s display is not as swift but still arrives three days earlier than usual.

Cherry blossom enthusiasts are advised to factor in weather conditions for their outing plans.

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration warns of strong winds exceeding 70 km/h (20 m/s) until the afternoon of the 26th, alongside expected rainfall of 10 to 40 mm in the Bu-Ul-Gyeong area.

For those looking to track the floral displays nationwide, the Korea Meteorological Administration’s Weather Nuri provides updates on the flowering and full bloom status of cherry blossom and azalea complexes.