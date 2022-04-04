Children’s Complex Cultural Space to Open in City Hall in July

In July of this year, a children’s complex cultural space that children and parents can enjoy together will be opened on the first floor of the Busan City Hall building for the first time.

The city has begun the construction of the first children’s complex cultural space named ‘In and Out’ with the goal of opening in July of this year.

The city is promoting the construction of an open library differentiated from existing public libraries with a size of 1,240.15 m2 by integrating a part of the lobby on the first floor of City Hall and the municipal information data room on the third floor by investing KRW 3.5 billion in construction costs.

In the lobby on the first floor, a 992.25 m² children’s complex cultural space will be created, and various facilities applied with digital technology will be arranged so that all citizens, including children, can enjoy cutting-edge culture and arts close to their daily lives.

By making one wall into a ‘large media wall made of LED display’, publicity videos containing the vision of Busan and immersive nature videos will also be shown.

In addition, a media art exhibition hall and a 3D fairy tale experience hall will be installed inside the children’s complex cultural space.

In the Media Art Pavilion, ‘Beyond the Scene’, which was presented in the global art project ‘connect, BTS’ by Lee Yeon Kang along with works that reinterpreted masterpieces of Impressionist painters such as Monet is exhibited, and at the ‘3D At the Fairy Tale Experience Center’, children’s dreams become reality through a program that allows them to experience fairy tale books in virtual reality.

Spaces for children’s creativity and imagination, such as play space and book space, and spaces for relaxation and cultural activities such as cafes and program rooms will be created.

The Municipal Government Information and Data Center will be newly born as a library for teenagers and adults, equipped with a collection of 20,000 books, including new books, along with a children’s complex cultural space.