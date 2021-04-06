Lifestyle

Children’s Day Events Will Be Held Online This Year in Busan

Haps Staff

The 48th Children’s Day events will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 measures around the city.

This year, hosted by the City of Busan and the Busan Ilbo, will see a large number of popular YouTube stars invited to participate in their online event.

Children’s Day is on May 5th each year, but this year they will run a Children’s Week from May 3-9 for kids and parents to participate online.

The theme of this year’s event is “Play On The Land”, an online children’s theme park exclusively for children.

