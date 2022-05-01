‘Children’s Day Family Hanmadang’ Event to be Held in Ungsang Area in Yangsan

On the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Children’s Day, the 13th Children’s Day Family Hanmadang event will be held at Seochang Stadium on May 5th from 10 am to 4 pm in Ungsang, Yangsan City.

This event is hosted by the Ungsang Youth Chamber, and as the government lifted the mandatory social distancing measures, it will be conducted as a variety of experience-oriented programs to provide a pleasant experience to children.

Various attractions such as juggling performances, magic performances, and performances by local performance teams will be prepared.

In addition, by operating a craft experience booth, science/math experience booth, decorating experience booth, exciting zone, and play culture zone, they plan to provide children with a variety of experiences and create pleasant memories.