The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum has officially opened the “Children’s Experience Room ‘In and Out'”.

The room introduces a new concept to the museum, offering a playground experience with various educational and play-oriented activities for children.

Tailored for children aged 5-8, the room will feature programs such as reading, experiential learning, and English learning to cater to their growth and development.

The space includes two themed areas, the “Book Read Forest Village” and the “Happy Imagination Village,” featuring diverse content for children to enjoy, enhancing reading comprehension, creativity, and concentration.

The room operates on a reservation system, and admission is free from Tuesday to Sunday, excluding Mondays.

For detailed information, visitors can refer to the museum’s website or inquire at the information desk in the children’s experience room.