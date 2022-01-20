Children’s Grand Park Entrance to Get Major Makeover

Children’s Grand Park in Choeup-dong in Busanjin-gu will invest nearly four billion won to renovate the front entrance of the park.

They plan to start with design supplementation next month and hope to complete the project by next year.

The core of the project is relocating and consolidating the current structures in place.

The controversial structures at the front gate will be moved to the student education square as people have complained that the entrance of the park is too congested and that the main sculpture radiates too much heat in the summer.

Other criticisms of the front gate include confusion of where the entrance to the mountain and park is by local hikers and park goers.

Three new kiosks will also be opened in March selling refreshments after they closed down 17 dining facilities in 2020.

One of the most popular parks in the city in its heydey, Children’s Grand Park was built in 1971 but has faced criticism since its inception for not having enough facilities for kids.