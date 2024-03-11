“Children’s Jumping Garden” to Open in Gimhae

A children’s play area called ‘Eorim Iddeum Garden’ is set to debut at Hangeul Culture Park in Nae-dong in Gimhae.

Gimhae City announced on the 11th that this new attraction, featuring an air jumping dome, will open its doors on the 15th.

Eorim Iddeum Garden is a recent addition following the transformation of the Butterfly Park adjacent to the Hangeul Museum into the Hangeul Culture Park.

The air jumping dome, painted in pure white, offers a space for kids to bounce and slide, comprising three domes spanning a total of 204 square meters.

To ensure safety, the city will assign management staff and caps the number of users per session at 30.

Operating hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break at noon.

The park will operate until October’s end to avoid winter safety hazards, closing every Monday.

Geared towards children between 90 to 140 cm tall, entry is available through on-site registration.