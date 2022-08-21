Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke Visits Busan

Deputy Economy Mayor Lee Seong-kwon met with the Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke to request support for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo on the morning of the 19th.

Deputy Mayor of Economy Lee first congratulated and welcomed Ambassador Franke, who came to Busan for the first time after taking office on the 29th of last month.

Referring to the long-standing friendship between the two countries, which marks the 60th anniversary this year, Deputy Mayor Lee said, “Chile is a traditional ally in South America that approved the Korean government for the first time in May 1949 and Korea’s first free trade agreement (FTA) partner. The signing of an FTA with Korea provided an opportunity for Korea to take a leap forward by broadly expanding its economic territories, and it is a shortcut to mutual prosperity to develop this cooperative relationship into various fields such as visits by trade delegations between the two countries and cooperation in the digital 4th industry.”

He also expressed his desire to further develop exchanges and cooperation, such as mutual visits with Valparaiso, a Chilean port city that had a sisterhood relationship with Busan in January 1999.

Ambassador Franke was in town to visit the North Port, where the 2030 Busan World Expo was scheduled to be held, and took a look around the Expo Promotion Center, together with officials from the city of Busan.

“85% of bilateral trade is conducted through Busan, and the signing of an FTA with Korea has been a great help to Chile’s economic development. I want to develop cooperative relationships in various fields such as culture, academia, and marine environment as well as economic and trade,” he said.