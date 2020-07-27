Chilean Wine Is The Most Imported Wine in Korea

Chilean wine was the most imported wine by volume according to recent statistics released by the Korean Customs Service.

According to Korea Bizwire:

South Korea imported 11,272 tons of Chilean wine last year. Trailing wine from Chile, wines from Spain (5,406 tons), France (5,013 tons), Italy (4,534 tons), the U.S. (2,956 tons), and Australia (2,102 tons) were also popular among wine aficionados in South Korea.

When calculated by import prices, not by trade volume, the ranking has a change of seats, with France topping the list, followed by Chile, the U.S. Italy, Spain, and Australia.