China Now Requires COVID Tests From Entries From South Korea

China is requiring COVID tests for entries from South Korea in an apparent response to South Korea’s strengthened virus restrictions.

Chinese aviation authorities reportedly sent out a notice yesterday saying that all passengers on flights from South Korea to China will be required to take a post-entry PCR test starting in February.

All inbound quarantine restrictions have been lifted in China for arrivals from other countries.

South Korea is among several countries requiring covid tests for travelers from China amid a resurgence of cases in Chinese cities.