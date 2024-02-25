China Secures 23rd Women’s Team Championships Title in Thrilling Showdown Against Japan

China clinched their 23rd title, narrowly avoiding an upset in a fiercely contested Women’s Team final at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 Presented by BNK Busan Bank. In a nail-biting battle, they clinched victory with a hard-fought 3-2 triumph over Japan, showcasing their enduring dominance on the global stage.

The clash between China and Japan promised an evening of excitement, and it certainly delivered. The BEXCO Convention Centre was filled with electric energy as spectators witnessed the clash of titans under the bright lights. The showdown began with World No.1 Sun Yingsha facing off against 15-year-old sensation Miwa Harimoto. Despite Harimoto’s valiant effort, Sun Yingsha’s dominant performance secured an early lead for China with a commanding 3-0 victory.

In the second match, Chen Meng and Hina Hayata battled fiercely, with the Japanese pulling off a stunning win against the Olympic singles champion in a thrilling four-game encounter. The unexpected turn of events levelled the match for Japan, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

With the pressure mounting, Miu Hirano extended Japan’s lead with a magnificent 3-0 victory over Wang Yidi, leaving China on the brink of defeat. However, Sun Yingsha rose to the occasion, delivering a flawless performance to level the scores and force a decisive fifth match.

The fate of the Corbillon Cup rested on the shoulders of Chen Meng and Miwa Harimoto, with both players giving their all in a tense battle. Despite Harimoto’s spirited efforts, Chen’s experience ultimately prevailed, securing China’s victory and their 23rd Women’s Team title.

“It was a really tight but exciting match for us today, and I’m really thankful for my teammates – not just the three of us who played but also Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, our coach Ma Lin and every teammate within Team China. We’re delighted with this final victory as the fifth match was anything but easy for Chen Meng. Her performance today really touched our hearts and it’s thanks to her that we managed to secure today’s victory.” – Sun Yingsha

This thrilling final showcased the incredible talent and resilience of both teams, with China extending its remarkable reign in the Women’s Team at the World Championships Finals. As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begins, the thrilling upsets witnessed in Busan showcase the emergence of more contenders, injecting a new level of excitement into the sport. The list of teams already qualified is available here. More teams will qualify by ranking on 4 March 2024.

Despite falling short in the final, Japan’s heroic performance captivated fans worldwide, highlighting their formidable presence in the sport.