20th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival to be Held October 20-22

By Haps Staff

Dong-gu District Office announced that the 20th Chinatown Special District Cultural Festival will be held for three days from the 20th to the 22nd.

The festival will be held throughout Choryang-dong, including Busan Station, Choryang Traditional Market, and Texas Street, centering on the Chinatown Special District.

The opening ceremony, held on the 20th at the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station, will feature traditional Chinese performances such as Chinese folk dance, fusion traditional music, and pansori.

