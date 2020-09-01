Chinese Fans of BTS Throw Large Fireworks Display in Haeundae For Jung-gook’s Birthday

Amid BTS topping the American music charts gaining worldwide attention, another event related to BTS has been gaining different attention here in Busan.

According to Haeundae-gu office today, Chinese fans of Jung-gook, a member of BTS, held a large fireworks birthday event celebrating the member’s birthday for 10 minutes at 7:30 pm tonight at Haeundae Beach.

Fans preparing for the event said they received permission from the gu-office as they requested such event as a consolation to all fans of BTS dubbed as the ‘Army’ becoming weary due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The gu-office said it has given them permission to allow the event to happen as the event will only be held online with no offline gathering for fan meeting or gathering of Chinese fans on site.