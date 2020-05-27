Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it had filed a complaint to the police against the Chinese student for violating the law on the prevention and management of infectious diseases.

The student currently residing in Nam-gu, Busan, was ordered for self-isolation until the 29th upon arrival from a foreign country.

The student’s attendance to regular classes was reported by an acquaintance.

The accumulated number of people who violated self-isolation rules increased to 29 in Busan.

Twenty were sent to the prosecution, eight are under investigation, and one has been fined.

Six people with a history of violating self-isolation orders are wearing a location tracking band.