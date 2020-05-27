NewsBusan News

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

BeFM News

A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it had filed a complaint to the police against the Chinese student for violating the law on the prevention and management of infectious diseases.

The student currently residing in Nam-gu, Busan, was ordered for self-isolation until the 29th upon arrival from a foreign country.

The student’s attendance to regular classes was reported by an acquaintance.

The accumulated number of people who violated self-isolation rules increased to 29 in Busan.

Twenty were sent to the prosecution, eight are under investigation, and one has been fined.

Six people with a history of violating self-isolation orders are wearing a location tracking band.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

City of Busan Extends Entertainment Facility Closures for Another Week

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to extend the administration order against entertainment facilities by another week.
Read more
Busan News

AD STARS Launches ‘PIVOT’ Category & Postpones This Year’s Festival In Busan

Haps Staff -
AD STARS’s three-day exhibition, conference and awards ceremony will not take place on August 20-22, but has been tentatively postponed until October 22-24.
Read more
Busan News

Former Mayor Oh Resurfaces for Police Questioning

BeFM News -
Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don who allegedly sexually harassed an employee at his office appeared before the police after 29 days to be questioned as an investigation suspect
Read more
Busan News

Construction of Seomyeon-Chungmu-dong BRT to Begin at the End of August

Haps Staff -
Construction of the 8.6-kilometer BRT (Bus Rapid Transit System) is expected to begin at the end of August.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Hits 10 Straight Days With No Coronavirus Cases

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has not seen additional cases of COVID-19 for 10 straight days.
Read more
Busan News

Masks Now Required for All Bus Passengers

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced on May 21 that it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask.
Read more

The Latest

Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Travel Haps Staff -
Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.
Read more

Son Yeoleum Piano Recital Postponed Until October

Music Haps Staff -
The Son Yeoleum Piano Recital scheduled for this Saturday evening at the Busan Cinema Center has been postponed.
Read more

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

Busan News BeFM News -
A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.
Read more

2020 Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival Runs Through June 8th

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Changwon Asian Art Festival got underway yesterday and will run through June 8th at Seongsan Art Hall.
Read more

ECCK Tax Seminar

Events Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Taxation Seminar - Update on tax amendments / Tax Reform 2020" conference this Friday morning at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Rose Park

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Rose Park, is a popular seasonal theme park in Changwon, Gyeongsang Province.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
67 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea