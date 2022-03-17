‘Choi Yun-deok Library’ in Buk-myeon, Changwon on the 25th

Choi Yundeok Library, under construction in Mudong, Buk-myeon, Uichang-gu, is set to open on the 25th of this month in Changwon.

Choi Yun-deok Library is built on a site of 6,363 square meters and a building area of ​​4,468 square meters, with one basement level and four stories above the ground.

The city is currently gearing up for its opening.

Choi Yun-deok Library has built a children-specific zone such as digital curation, fairy tale experience system, air projection, and augmented reality corner based on the latest ICT information technology, and provides various cultural spaces such as culture classrooms, data reading rooms, book cafes, and multi-purpose halls.

It is planned to be operated as a multiplex space of knowledge and culture that the whole family can enjoy together by holding 32,000 books.

In addition, the Choi Yun-deok theme zone will be used as a space for history where the past, present, and future coexist.

At the opening event scheduled to be held at 2 pm on the 25th, in addition to the opening ceremony, various events inside and outside the library, including magic performances, author lectures, and various experiential events, as well as a pre-ceremonial performance of the creative opera ‘Jeongryeol Choi Yun-deok’ depicting the life of General Choi Yun-deok.

Various cultural events are being planned to commemorate the opening from April to June.