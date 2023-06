The construction of the section of the Chojeong-Hwamyeong Expressway, which has been delayed for over 10 years after the first stages of construction, will commence from July.

This section of the expressway is a new four-lane road that connects Chojeong-ri in Daedong-myeon, Gimhae and Hwamyeong-dong in Buk-gu, Busan, across the Nakdong River.

Gimhae City and Busan City signed a road construction agreement in December 2003.