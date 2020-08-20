Christian Broadcast System Cancels Shows After a Reporter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the greater Seoul area has dealt a critical blow to the country’s media industry, shutting down a regular radio show and halting filming of a TV series.

CBS, a Seoul-based Christian TV and radio station, has canceled its regular radio programming as one of its reporters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the first case of a shutdown of a major broadcaster due to COVID-19.

While the reporter appeared on a radio show Monday, all crew members and guests of the program, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, have been quarantined and gotten tested. Lee tested negative for the virus but has to go through a two-week self-quarantine.

The broadcaster said it has disinfected its building and replaced its live programs with music streaming.