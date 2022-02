The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a retrospective film event of German director Christian Petzold’s work until February 17.

Event Information

Period: Through February 17, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Undine

Transit

Phoenix

Barbara

Jerichow

Yella

Wolfsburg

The State I Am In / Die innere Sicherheit

Movie Times