Image: City of Busan
Events

Christmas Concert and Making Event at City Hall

By Haps Staff

Busan City Hall is set to host a Christmas concert on December 23rd, beginning at 2 p.m. on the first floor.

The event promises a delightful experience for families, including young children and parents, featuring a marionette show, a tango performance by the ensemble team “Chinchin Tango,” and a musical medley by the vocal team “Serenade.”

This free concert is open to all interested families and citizens. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, with entrance available on the day of the event.

Details of the Christmas Concert at Busan City Hall:

  • Date and Time: December 23rd, 2:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.
  • Location: Busan City Hall, One Floor Stage
  • Target Audience: Family members, including children and parents
  • Participation: Voluntary participation on the day (Entrance from 1:30 p.m.)
  • Event Details: Marionette performance, Tango music, Musical mixed vocal team performance, Santa photo time
  • Cast: Wooden doll performers Kim Sol & Heebae Yoon, Chinchin Tango, Serenade (Host: Santa Claus)
  • Music List: Howl’s Moving Castle OST, Libertango, Frozen OST, Christmas carols, etc.

In addition to the concert, a Christmas ornament-making experience event will take place on December 24th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes a Christmas keyring-making program for children aged 4 to 7 from 12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and a Christmas wreath-making program for elementary school students from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Materials are provided free of charge, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details of the Christmas Making Experience Event at Busan City Hall:

    • Date and Time: December 24th, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
    • Location: Busan City Hall, Program room on the floor
    • Target Audience: Toddlers aged 4 to 7 and elementary school students (up to 10 participants for each program)
    • Participation: Apply on a first-come, first-served basis at the entrance desk on the day
    • Event Programs: Christmas keyring making and Christmas wreath making.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Museum’s December Cultural Event

2023 EURASIA Film Festival

Ha Ha Hole Stand-up Comedy Show

“FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING” Exhibition

2023 Arctic Partnership Week

Drag Brunch: The Queer Who Stole Christmas

The Latest

Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Which Areas in Ulsan Experience the Highest Bicycle Traffic?

International Destinations: CÉ LA VI Singapore Presents a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza to Ring in 2024

Gimhae City Holding a Special Craft Sales Exhibition at Shinsegae Department Store from the 22nd to the 25th

부산시청 들락날락에서 크리스마스 콘서트 개최

Busan
clear sky
-7 ° C
-7 °
-7 °
49 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
-3 °
Fri
-0 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 