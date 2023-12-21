Christmas Concert and Making Event at City Hall

Busan City Hall is set to host a Christmas concert on December 23rd, beginning at 2 p.m. on the first floor.

The event promises a delightful experience for families, including young children and parents, featuring a marionette show, a tango performance by the ensemble team “Chinchin Tango,” and a musical medley by the vocal team “Serenade.”

This free concert is open to all interested families and citizens. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, with entrance available on the day of the event.

Details of the Christmas Concert at Busan City Hall:

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Location: Busan City Hall, One Floor Stage

Target Audience: Family members, including children and parents

Participation: Voluntary participation on the day (Entrance from 1:30 p.m.)

Event Details: Marionette performance, Tango music, Musical mixed vocal team performance, Santa photo time

Cast: Wooden doll performers Kim Sol & Heebae Yoon, Chinchin Tango, Serenade (Host: Santa Claus)

Music List: Howl’s Moving Castle OST, Libertango, Frozen OST, Christmas carols, etc.

In addition to the concert, a Christmas ornament-making experience event will take place on December 24th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes a Christmas keyring-making program for children aged 4 to 7 from 12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and a Christmas wreath-making program for elementary school students from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Materials are provided free of charge, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details of the Christmas Making Experience Event at Busan City Hall: