Christmas Festivals in Busan Will Proceed This Year

Two of the major Christmas festivals, the Busan Christmas Tree Culture Festival and the Haeundae Light Festival, will take place this year.

The city and local districts have been taking a serious look at safety measures for large-scale events since the tragedy last weekend in Itaewon.

Of the 12 expected festivals this winter, 10 are expected to proceed as usual.

The Haeundae Light Festival is to take place for three months this year, from the 18th of this month to January 24th of next year.

The Busan Christmas Tree Festival is expected to last a month beginning from the 17th of December.

Though both draw large crowds each year, crowds are usually containable due to the long duration of the events.

As all festivals have clear organizers, the city is confident that safety measures will be in place during the events.

