Christmas Markets Becoming Popular in Busan

As the end of the year approaches, special markets have popped up around the city adding to the Christmas spirit.

‘Moby Dick Market,’ which opened on the first floor of Gijang Village de Ananti last July, was renovated with a Christmas market theme. Originally a space selling groceries, wine, and various accessories, it changed into a market with a Christmas atmosphere.

Large and small Christmas markets were also held in distribution areas such as outlets, department stores, and marts.

In front of the fountain plaza on the first floor of Lotte Outlet Dongbusan branch, a Christmas market where various items such as home party props, bakery, and wine can be found in one place until the end of the year.

Shinsegae Busan Premium Outlet also held a Christmas market featuring a variety of products such as Christmas props, character goods, and winter accessories until the 25th.

A Christmas market-themed flea market was also held every Friday and Saturday in the outdoor yard on the first floor of Samjeong Tower in Seomyeon.

At Janglim Homeplus, a special Christmas market was held in conjunction with the local Mom Cafe on the 17th.

Christmas markets have been popping up around the country as the nation embraces new holiday traditions among the younger generations.