Image: Ananti
Shopping, Home & Living

Christmas Markets Becoming Popular in Busan

By Haps Staff

As the end of the year approaches, special markets have popped up around the city adding to the Christmas spirit.

‘Moby Dick Market,’ which opened on the first floor of Gijang Village de Ananti last July, was renovated with a Christmas market theme. Originally a space selling groceries, wine, and various accessories, it changed into a market with a Christmas atmosphere.

Large and small Christmas markets were also held in distribution areas such as outlets, department stores, and marts.

In front of the fountain plaza on the first floor of Lotte Outlet Dongbusan branch, a Christmas market where various items such as home party props, bakery, and wine can be found in one place until the end of the year.

Shinsegae Busan Premium Outlet also held a Christmas market featuring a variety of products such as Christmas props, character goods, and winter accessories until the 25th.

A Christmas market-themed flea market was also held every Friday and Saturday in the outdoor yard on the first floor of Samjeong Tower in Seomyeon.

At Janglim Homeplus, a special Christmas market was held in conjunction with the local Mom Cafe on the 17th.

Christmas markets have been popping up around the country as the nation embraces new holiday traditions among the younger generations.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gimhae City Holding a Special Craft Sales Exhibition at Shinsegae Department Store from the 22nd to the 25th

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding the “Disney Fluffy Festival” until January 4th

Musinsa Standard Confirms December 29 Debut in Busan

64% of Busan Citizens Oppose Twice a Month Supermarket Closings

‘2023 Busan Handmade Fair — Winter’ Held at BEXCO This Weekend

The Latest

Six Future Projects That Hope To Change The Tourist Landscape in Busan

Enjoy the 2024 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Busan International Performing Arts Market Gets Significant Budget Increase in 2024

Eat Like a Local: Mexican and Indian Cuisines Meet at Taco N Tikka

Exploring Digital Connectivity in Korea: A Guide to Korean Virtual Phone Numbers

3.244 Trillion Won Budgeted For Next Year’s Bu-Ul-Gyeong Projects

Busan
clear sky
3.1 ° C
3.1 °
3.1 °
55 %
2.8kmh
0 %
Mon
3 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 